Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 13, 2025
July 13, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever defeat the Wings 102-83 at home
Kelsey Mitchell 20 PTS, 4 REB Natasha Howard 18 PTS, 2 REB, 2 STL Caitlin Clark 14 PTS, 13 AST, 5 STL
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
