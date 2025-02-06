Dallas Sideicks vs. Texas Outlaws - 2.8.25
February 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Dallas Sidekicks YouTube Video
Dallas Sidekicks take on the Texas Outlaws in the Outlaws Live from Mesquite Arena in Mesquite, TX.
Check out the Dallas Sidekicks Statistics
