'Dads Punch out 15 in Extra Inning Loss

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads recorded 10 hits and struck out 15 in Sunday's series finale against the Greensboro Grasshoppers but dropped the contest 5-2 in 11 innings.

Jonathan Ornelas led off the bottom of the first inning with a double to left. Miguel Aparicio advanced him to third with a grounder to second. Kellen Strahm brought Ornelas home with a single to left.

Crawdads starting pitcher Grant Wolfram departed after 5 shutout innings. He allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out nine.

The 'Dads added on another run in the sixth to take a 2-0 lead. Blaine Crim singled on a line drive to left and came in to score on a double down the right field line by David Garcia.

Sean Chandler tossed two innings of hitless relief for the 'Dads before turning the ball over to Nick Starr for the eighth. Starr was perfect in the eighth before yielding a pair of runs in the ninth to tie the game.

The 'Dads were unable to get any runs across in the bottom of the inning, sending the game into extras. Greensboro scored three in the eleventh, to bring the score it's final of 5-2.

The Crawdads will hit the road for six games in Greenville starting on Tuesday. They will return home to the Frans the following Tuesday, June 22nd, for a series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

