Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (June 13)

The Dash take on Greenville for the final game in a six-game set today. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00 p.m..

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (17-18) vs. Greenville Drive (18-17)

RHP Jeremiah Burke (1-2, 3.77 ERA) vs. RHP Chase Shugart (1-1, 5.18 ERA)

2:00 p.m. - Truist Stadium (Winston-Salem, NC)

Game #36

LOS RAYADOS AND LOS RANAS DE RIO

For the first time this season, the Dash will wear their Rayados jerseys as an homage to the Hispanic and Latino communities in Winston-Salem and the region. The name "Rayados" translates to "the Striped Ones" and was developed in collaboration with the Hispanic League of Winston-Salem. The name recognizes the pinstripes worn by the Dash, and "Rayo" loosely translates to "Bolt", the mascot for Winston-Salem.

The jerseys worn by the Dash are white and feature red and blue stripes and have "Winston-Salem Rayados" written on the front.

Greenville will feature an alternate jersey for Sunday as well, wearing their Ranas de Rio jerseys. The uniforms feature bright colors and is meant to pay tribute to the vibrant and significant Hispanic community in the Upstate of South Carolina, which has contributed mightily to the region's progress.

THE CHASE SHUGART FILE

On the mound for the sixth time this year is Chase Shugart, a former 12th round selection from Texas. The righty went undrafted out of high school, instead pitching out of the bullpen with the Longhorns for his first two collegiate seasons. Midway through his third season, Shugart transitioned to a starting role, and was a key piece that helped propel Texas to the College World Series. The Red Sox liked what they saw from the starter/reliever hybrid, selecting Shugart in the 12th round in 2018.

After pitching eight innings in 2018, Shugart missed part of the 2019 season due to a suspension, coming back and making 16 starts to cap off the '19 season. With a fastball that runs as fast as 94, Shugart throws his heater and slider more often than his changeup, using his three-pitch arsenal to confuse hitters. The right-hander has spent time training with former Dash pitcher Chris Sale, working on location and how to up his effectiveness and locate his changeup.

BURKE ON THE BUMP ROUND II

Jeremiah Burke starts against the Greenville Drive for the second time this series after allowing four runs (three earned) in five innings, striking out three and walking two. While not factoring into the decision, the Dash took the opening game of the series 6-4 behind a seventh inning Johan Cruz homer to put Winston-Salem in front. Burke threw 74 pitches and 47 strikes, bringing his ERA to 3.55 by the end of the contest.

HEY SIRI, PLAY THE HITS

The Greenville Drive offense is one of the most potent in both the High-A East and High-A. The Drive lead High-A in every triple slash category, leading the way in batting average (.265), on-base percentage (.363), and slugging percentage (.457) entering their series with Winston-Salem. Greenville also finds themselves as the High-A leader in runs scored (197), with a ten-run lead over second place Everett.

The lofty totals continue for the Drive, with Greenville pacing High-A in hits and RBIs, while ranking third in doubles and homeruns and sixth in walks drawn.

The only offensive area Greenville does not thrive? Stolen bases. The Drive have stolen 19 bases all season, ranking second to last in High-A.

A PREVIEW OF TOMORROW

The Dash will rest on Monday, followed by a home series with the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Tuesday. The Dash and Grasshoppers will play for their second of four series this year, with the upcoming series being the first between the clubs at Truist Stadium in 2021. Probable starters and rotations have yet to be announced for both teams.

A LOCAL COMES HOME

Assigned to Winston-Salem on Saturday, E.P. Reese joins the Dash for his first action of 2021. Signed as a free agent in May, Reese attended both NC State and Winston-Salem State during his collegiate career and joins the White Sox after he was drafted by the Astros in 2019.

