Czech, Lagrange Homer as Wild Things Fall in Nightcap, Suffer Sweep

PATERSON, NJ. (June 8) - Washington was sunk by early New Jersey offense and a good pitching performance by Dylan Castaneda for the Jackals in the backend of Thursday's twinbill at Hinchliffe Stadium, 5-2.

New Jersey jumped on Spencer Johnston early, notching seven hits and four runs in the first two innings of the contest. Keon Barnum hit a two-run homer in the first and New Jersey scored twice in the second as well... once on an RBI single by James Nelson and once on a caught stealing at second which allowed the fourth run to scamper home.

The Jackals added a run on a homer from Alex Toral in the third inning to extend their lead to 5-0 in the second end of the doubleheader. In the top of the fourth, Andrew Czech extended his hit streak to eight games and his on-base streak to 22 games with a solo shot to right center, making it 5-1 New Jersey.

Johnston ended up allowing nine hits over five inning and suffered the loss with five runs against (four earned). He fanned six. Andrew Mitchell worked the sixth and put up a zero with two punchouts.

The Wild Things make the trip over the border to Quebec City tonight to start a three-game series in Quebec City against the Capitales Friday at 7 p.m.

