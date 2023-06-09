Polancic Named to Pan Am Games Qualifier Roster

Evansville Otters pitcher Jake Polancic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Evansville Otters closer Jake Polancic has been named to the Baseball Canada roster for the WBSC Americas Pan Am Games Qualifiers in Buenos Aires, Argentina from June 16-21.

"I wanted to play for the Junior National Team in high school and didn't get the chance, so ever since it has been a dream of mine to represent my country," Polancic said.

Polancic has begun the 2023 season as the Otters' closer, earning four saves already. In nine appearances, he has a 1.80 ERA with 17 strikeouts across 10 innings of work. Opponents have a .094 batting average against Polancic so far this season.

"From my time working with [Pitching Coach] Max Peterson and [Manager] Andy McCauley, they've put a lot of confidence in me and trusted me and that translated on the mound," Polancic said.

While in Buenos Aires, Baseball Canada will face Panama, Argentina, Peru and Honduras in round-robin format. The top two squads following round-robin play will face off for a spot in the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile in October.

"This is a great opportunity for Jake," Peterson said. "He has worked hard to have success here in Evansville and has certainly earned this opportunity."

The 6'3 righty hails from Langley, British Columbia, a suburb of Vancouver. Prior to the 2022 season with Evansville, Polancic spent the 2021 season with the Winnipeg Goldeyes in the American Association. Before 2021, Polancic spent four seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization after being drafted by the Diamondbacks in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Baseball Canada's first game of the qualifiers is Friday, June 16 against Panama.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

