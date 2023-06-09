Boomers Shut Out Evansville

June 9, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







EVANSVILLE, IN - The Schaumburg Boomers followed the first no-hitter in franchise history by logging a second consecutive shutout, taking down the Evansville Otters 6-0 in the opener of a weekend road series.

Blake Grant-Parks opened the scoring with two outs in the bottom of the second inning, drilling his first homer of the year to straight away center. Blake Berry added an RBI single in the third to extend the lead to 2-0 with the third of three consecutive singles. Three straight singles opened the fourth inning and back-to-back fielder's choices pushed the margin to 4-0. Kyle Fitzgerald singled home a run with two outs in the eighth and another run scored on an error.

The run support was more than enough for Kobey Schlotman, who won his fourth consecutive start. Schlotman worked six innings and allowed just four hits while striking out a season high seven. Schlotman has not allowed a run in his last 16.1 innings of work. The pitching staff did not allow a hit from the fourth inning until the ninth as Kristian Scott, Merfy Andrew and Jake Joyce combined to finish the shutout. Joyce capped the win with a strikeout to match Gunnar Kines for the franchise's all-time lead in strikeouts. The Boomers have not allowed a run in 18.2 innings of work.

Every member of the lineup reached base in the win as the Boomers finished with 12 hits. Grant-Parks tallied three hits with Berry adding two.

The Boomers (15-9) continue the series in Indiana tomorrow night at 6:35 pm with RHP Aaron Glickstein (1-1, 2.08) takes the ball for Schaumburg. The team returns home on Tuesday to begin a six-game homestand. The home schedule for 2023 is just underway. Tickets are available by visiting boomersbaseball.com or calling 847-461-3695.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.