Titans Walk-Off Slammers, Take Opener

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans (9-16) walked off the Joliet Slammers (11-14) with a bases-loaded walk in the tenth inning to take the series opener 3-2 on Friday.

Canadian Matthew Warkentin got the Slammers on the board with a solo home run to begin the top of the second, taking Zac Westcott (ND, 2-3) over the wall in left.

The Titans came right back against Justin Ferrell (ND, 0-2) in the bottom half to tie the game. Jason Dicochea tripled to left-centre and was brought home on an RBI ground out from Manny Garcia. With the RBI, Garcia now has five runs batted in this week.

In the fourth, Jason Dicochea scored a Jamey Smart single with a double to right-centre to give the Titans a 2-1 lead.

Westcott would retire 17 of the final 19 hitters he'd face leaving in line for the win. The right-hander went seven innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits, walking one, and striking out six.

With two on in the ninth, the Slammers tied the game with an errant throw from Brandon Bannon getting away from Jason Dicochea, allowing GJ Hill to score.

In the top of the tenth, Chris Burica (win, 2-1) shut down the Slammers in order to strand the start-up runner 90 feet away.

With a chance to win the game in the bottom half, Evy Ruibal (loss, 0-3) loaded the bases with one out. The right-hander struck out Sicnarf Loopstok looking before walking Jason Dicochea to score the winning run.

In the win, Brandon Bannon went 1-for-1 with three walks while Jamey Smart extended his on-base streak to 14 straight games. Jason Dicochea went 2-for-4 with a pair of extra-base hits and two RBI.

The Ottawa Titans continue their three-game series with the Joliet Slammers tomorrow night at 6:00 pm at Ottawa Stadium. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 UNIK FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball. For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

