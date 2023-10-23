Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Night Is Friday

Friday is Cystic Fibrosis Awareness Night! All tickets purchased through this special link will include a $5 charitable donation.

Cystic Fibrosis is a disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system, and other organs in the body. CF also affects the cells that produce mucus, sweat, and digestive juices.

The Checkers Director of Creative Services, Zac Harvey, recently got involved with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's STANDOUT program and it's been his goal to use his platform with the team to amplify awareness of this terrible disorder. A few months ago, Zac had the chance to meet Cameron Davis and his family. Cameron has had CF since he was diagnosed at 2 weeks old. Over the last handful of years, Cameron has grown into the happiest and most curious toddler. He loves to swim, ride his bike, and root on his favorite hockey team, the Charlotte Checkers.

The Charlotte Checkers will be hosting Cameron as their guest of honor on Oct. 27 along with recognizing other families in the Charlotte area battling CF. Purchase tickets today and $5 of every ticket will go directly back to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

