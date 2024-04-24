Cyclones Score Season-High 13 Runs in Thrashing of Blue Rocks

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Brooklyn Cyclones utilized a seven run third inning on Wednesday night en route to a 13-3 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday night. The win pushes Brooklyn's win streak to four games, its longest such streak of the season. In addition to their nine hits, Gilbert Gomez's crew drew 11 walks on the night, the second time they've hit that number in the past three games.

All nine Cyclones reached base safely, with seven of them registering at least one base hit. CF Stanley Consuegra and 2B Mateo Gil each logged three RBI days, while Consuegra, C Drake Osborn, LF Wilfredo Lara and 1B Ryan Clifford enjoyed multi-run performances.

After RHP Noah Hall was removed following 2.2 frames of work, the Brooklyn bullpen was spotless the rest of the way. RHP Brett Banks needed just one pitch in his Maimonides Park debut to strand the bases loaded in the third. From there, RHP Douglas Orellana did not allow a base runner through five innings of relief work, all while striking out six en route to the hold. RHP Diosmerky Taveras worked a one-two-three ninth inning to tie a bow on the win.

Despite the lopsided affair, it was Wilmington who struck first. The Blue Rocks scored the game's first run on an RBI single from SS Kevin Made. Wilmington doubled its lead later in the frame, when DH Brendan Boissiere hit into a force out, plating CF Daylen Lile.

Brooklyn countered quickly, seizing the lead in the home half of the first. With two on and one out, Consuegra singled home a run for the first Brooklyn run of the night. From there, 3B Nick Lorusso smoked a double to center to put the 'Clones in front, 3-2.

The lead was short lived though, as Wilmington pulled even in the second on an RBI double from RF Johnathon Thomas. Still, the damage could have been much worse, as Hall proceeded to strike out the next two batters to keep the game tied.

Brooklyn exploded for seven runs in the third. The scoring got underway with a bases-loaded walk drawn by C Christian Pregent to put Brooklyn back in front. 2B Mateo Gil grabbed the big hit of the frame - a bases-clearing three-run triple to push the lead to 7-3.

The 'Clones were far from done in the frame. Gil would come home to score himself courtesy of a base knock from RF Omar De Los Santos. Following a walk drawn by Lara and a single from SS William Lugo, that loaded the bases yet again for Clifford - who was issued the second bases loaded free pass of the frame to make it 9-3. Consuegra added one more just for good measure, when he walked home a run to provide the seventh and final run of the frame.

Brooklyn grabbed a bit of insurance in the fifth, when Consuegra put the ball in play, grounding into a force out to score Lara for his third RBI of the contest.

There was more insurance to be had in the eighth, when Osborn knocked an RBI single to left, followed by a sacrifice fly from Pregent later in the frame.

The victory pushes Brooklyn above the .500 mark for the first time this season at 9-8 through 17 games. It also marks their first four game winning streak of the season - a feat they have not accomplished since August of 2023.

The Cyclones and Blue Rocks return to action on Thursday for a matinee contest on Coney Island. The Mets and Nationals affiliates will meet at 1:00 p.m. from Maimonides Park. LHP Felipe De La Cruz (0-1, 3.46 ERA) is expected to toe the slab for Brooklyn. He is expected to oppose RHP Luke Young (1-0, 2.35 ERA).

