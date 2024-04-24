Dash Walk-off Rome for Second Straight Night, 5-4

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - For the second night in-a-row, the Winston-Salem Dash walked-off the Rome Braves, 5-4, on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium in front of 2,081 fans.

Winston-Salem (7-10) turned the ball to Tyler Schweitzer making his third start of the season. The southpaw battled across three innings on the night with Rome (8-7) plating a run the first time through the order in the second inning. In the third, the Emperors got traffic on the basepaths and Ambioris Tavarez singled home a pair of runs giving the visitors a 3-0 lead.

The Dash started to chip away at the deficit in the fourth. Samuel Zavala led off the bottom of the fourth with a double and came home to score on a RBI base knock from Jacob Gonzalez, cutting the Rome lead to two, 3-1.

Rome got the run right back in the top of the fifth, but in the bottom of the frame, the Dash tied it. Wes Kath doubled with one out and advanced to third on an error before coming home to score on an error by Emperors second baseman, Carlos Arroyo, bringing the tying run to the plate. On a two-strike pitch from Rome starter, Lucas Braun, he hung a curveball to Loidel Chapelli who blasted his first home run of the year to right-center, tying the game at four.

In the bottom of the eighth, the Dash loaded the bases with one out but could not push across the go-ahead run, but in the ninth, Winston-Salem capitalized on Rome errors. Zavala reached on an error by first baseman, E.J. Exposito, and then stole second and moved to third base on a wild pitch, putting the winning run 90-feet away. With the infield in for Rome, Gonzalez grounded a ball to Exposito who came home with the throw trying to cut down Zavala, but an errant throw allowed for Zavala to score, sending the Dash home winners, 5-4.

The Dash return to action on Thursday evening for game three against the Rome Emperors. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. from Truist Stadium.

