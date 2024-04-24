Grasshoppers Fall 8-0 to the Drive-In First Game of Away Series

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell to the Greenville Drive, 8-0 on Tuesday, April 23 for the first game of its away series. The Drive improved to 5-11 on the season while the Grasshoppers fell to 9-6. Greenville outhit Greensboro 12-5 as the Drive had three mishaps to the Grasshoppers one.

Leading at the dish for the Grasshoppers was infielder Charles McAdoo as he went 2-4. Hits for Greensboro were also tallied by Sammy Siani, Rodolfo Nolasco, and Hudson Head.

Outfielder Miguel Ugueto led the Drive offense as he went 2-4 with a double and one run scored. Following close behind was catcher Ronald Rosario as he went 2-4 with one run scored. Hits for Greenville were also recorded by Cutter Coffey (2), Ahbram Liendo (2), Allan Castro, Juan Chacon, Caden Rose, and Tyler Miller.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was righthanded pitcher Alessandro Ercolani as he tallied one strikeout and gave up three hits, one run, and two free bases on five innings of work. Ercolani took the loss for the Grasshoppers and fell to 1-1 on the season.

Starting on the rubber for Greenville was righthanded pitcher Juan Encarnacion as he recorded six strikeouts and gave up three hits on five innings of work. Encarnacion recorded the win for the Drive and improved to 1-0 on the season while Cade Feeney tallied his first hold of the season.

The Grasshoppers continue its away series against the Greenville Drive today, Wednesday, April 24, at 7:05 p.m. To purchase tickets to any Greensboro Grasshoppers game, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our front office at (336) 268-2255.

