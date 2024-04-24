Bloss and Mancini Quiet the Crawdads

April 24, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







HICKORY - The Asheville Tourists took care of business on Tuesday night with a 4-3 series opening victory against the Hickory Crawdads. Jake Bloss and Joey Mancini each pitched four strong innings and Jeremy Molero earned his first save of the season.

The Tourists opened the scoring in the top of the second inning when Ryan Johnson singled home Cam Fisher. The Crawdads plated the game's next two runs; however, Asheville responded with three runs in the top of the fourth. Garret Guillemette earned a bases-loaded walk and Jeron Williams singled in a pair to put the Tourists in front for good.

Hickory's best chance at a comeback was on a one-out double in the bottom of the eighth. The two-bagger scored one, but the second and potential game-tying run was cut down at home plate on a perfectly executed relay from the outfield.

Bloss and Mancini each struck out seven batters which gave the Tourists pitching staff a single-game season best 14 strikeouts. Molero worked a perfect bottom of the ninth to close out the victory.

