Cyclones Open Final Homestand with 2-1 Win Over Wilmington

August 30, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Brooklyn, NY - The Cyclones opened their final homestand of the regular season with a 2-1 victory over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Tuesday night. Jose Mena went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, including one that plated the go-ahead run, to pace the Brooklyn bats. While Daison Acosta worked in and out of trouble in the ninth to close out the win.

The Blue Rocks opened the scoring in the top of the first, scoring an unearned run against Cyclones starter Junior Santos. Justin Connell had a one-out single to start the threat and then Drew Millas hit a flyball to center field that was misplayed by Alex Ramirez for a three-base error and allowed Connell to score all the way from first to give Willmington a 1-0 lead.

After trading zeroes in the second and third, Brooklyn took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. JT Schwartz got things started with a double to left field and came around to score on a two-out RBI single from Stanley Consuegra. Jose Mena then hit a ball off the top of the left field wall that allowed Consuegra to score all the way from first to put the Cyclones on top 2-1.

After working around some first-inning trouble Junior Santos settled down and tossed 5.2 innings, allowing just the one unearned run on five hits and a walk while striking out seven. Nolan Clenney came on in relief of Santos and tossed 2.1 spotless frames striking out five before turning it over to Daison Acosta in the ninth.

After recording the first out of the ninth, Acosta allowed three straight singles to load the bases. But the righthander was able to walk the tight rope, and got Yoander Rivera and Vlandel Pena on strikes to end the game and strand the bases loaded.

The Cyclones and Blue Rocks continue the series Wednesday at 7 p.m. Brooklyn sends out No. 28 Mets prospect Christian Scott to make the start. It's a Weenie Wednesday and the first 1,500 fans receive a Bugs Bunny Bobblehead. Gates open at 6 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.