Homestand Preview: 'Dads Final Homestand of 2022

Tuesday, September 6th at 7pm

The Crawdads return on Tuesday for the last 6 games of the 2022 season!

It's Dollar Dog Tuesday! Bring out your dogs for a dollar and also enjoy one dollar hot dogs thanks to Hebrew National and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

Don't forget Craft Beer Tuesday, grab $2 beers courtesy of Lowes Foods.

Wednesday, September 7th at 7pm

Break out your best under cover identity, Wednesday night is our Spy Spectacular!

Wednesday is a Kids Win Wednesday, brought to you by Arby's! All kids 12 and under can get a free ticket, meal voucher, and voucher for the bounce house, speed pitch and carousel.

It is also Wine Wednesday and fans can enjoy discounted wines and a sampling by Catawba Farms and Carolina Vines.

Thursday, September 8th at 7pm

There's so much under the water's surface that we often don't take the time to celebrate but we're doing just that on Thursday with the Under the Sea Jamboree.

BAYADA Home Healthcare is presenting Nurses Appreciation Night on Thursday! Nurses can get two free tickets with a work ID (or other comparable identification). Family and friends can also get discounted $6 tickets to the game.

It's Thirsty Thursday so enjoy discounted beer and Pepsi products thanks to Fyreside Taproom and Focus News.

As part of Peoples Bank Thursdays, customers can get $6 tickets with their Peoples Bank card.

Friday, September 9th at 7pm

We're throwing it back to a totally tubular time on Friday: the 80s! Come dressed in an era-appropriate costume for a discounted $6 ticket.

Friday is also our Battle of the PTOs brought to you by Neill Construction Co. We're welcoming local PTO groups to the ballpark to help raise funds.

Following the game, we will also be shooting off the final fireworks of 2022 presented by the YMCA of Catawba Valley and KICKS 103.3.

Saturday, September 10th at 7pm

The first 500 fans out to the ballpark on Saturday will get a Crawdads tee shirt thanks to C&M Performance Center.

The ZOOperstars! will also be in town to perform their mascot antics. Saturday is Carnival Night, presented by WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM, and we'll have a face painter and ballon artist on hand!

Saturday will kick off our Salute to Troops and veterans and active duty military can get free parking thanks to Goodwill Industries.

Bases and Brews, sponsored by Lowes Foods and HDR, will be taking place during the game as well and fans can enjoy unlimited sampling of craft beer and a sampling glass. To purchase a ticket for Bases and Brews, give the Crawdads front office a call at 828-322-3000.

Sunday, September 11th at 3pm

The season will wrap up on Sunday afternoon with Fan Appreciation. We'll have a big summer blowout on items in the team store and we'll be giving out extra prizes throughout the afternoon.

Get here early, the first 500 fans will get a second half team card set.

Salute to Troops by Goodwill Industries continues and veterans and active duty military can get free parking.

It is Army National Guard Night and new recruits will be sworn in during a pre-game ceremony.

We're also closing out the season with our home red jersey auction. The auction will launch later this week and will run through 5pm on Sunday.

It is also Church Bulletin Sunday and fans can bring their bulletin for a discounted $6 ticket. The team will then donate $4 back the bulletin's respective church thanks to Catawba Shoe Store.

