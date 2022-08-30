BlueClaws, Sunny Days Sunshine Center Partner on Autism Awareness Night September 9th

August 30, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws and Sunny Days Sunshine Center are pleased to partner on Autism Awareness Night at ShoreTown Ballpark, on Friday, September 9th. The night includes a special sensory suite on the Suite Level of ShoreTown Ballpark.

The night is capped with post-game fireworks that will be streamed on a screen inside the BlueClaws Executive Conference Center for those that would like to enjoy the visuals at a lower volume.

"The sensory suite will be equipped with stickers and coloring activities, sensory bins, life size tic tac toe, baseball bracelet making, and a calming corner, which will include: bean bags, colored lights, and fidgets. Be sure to stop by and say hi," said Dr. Lindsay Hilsen, BCBA-D of Sunny Days Sunshine Center.

To access the sensory suite, stop by the Sunny Days Sunshine Center table on the concourse behind section 106.

The BlueClaws hosted professional baseball's first Autism Awareness Night in 2002 and have hosted one each year since. The team received recognition from the National Baseball Hall of Fame for being the first team to host an Autism Awareness Night.

To order tickets to this game, click here or call 732-901-7000 option 2.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.