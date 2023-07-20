Cyclones Homestand Preview: July 25th - July 30th

July 20, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Cyclones return to Coney Island on Tuesday, July 25th to take on the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Washington Nationals) at Maimonides Park. Here's a look at what's in store this week at the ballpark on the boardwalk:

Tuesday, July 25th - Game Time: 7:00 PM / Gates Open: 6:00 PM

Discounted All You Can Eat Offer : For $35 you'll get access to our special All You Can Eat Seats that allow you to choose a hot dog or hamburger + side item & soft drink per trip to your exclusive stand. Service starts at 6:30 PM and runs until the end of the sixth inning. With this special offer, you'll also get a Cyclones Cap.

Wednesday, July 26th - Game Time: 12:OO PM / Gates Open: 11:00 AM

Special Noon Start Time

Take the Day off From Work and Enjoy Some Baseball on the Beach

Thursday, July 27th - Game Time: 7:00 PM / Gates Open: 6:00 PM

Irish Night - Brooklyn Basketball Jersey (First 1,500 Fans)

Special Irish Night Bucket Cap Package - Buy Tickets

Thursday Night Meal Deal - Hot Dog, Burger or Chicken + Chips & Soft Drink for just $20 - Buy Tickets

Friday, July 28th - Game Time: 7:00 PM / Gates Open: 6:00 PM

Friday Night Fireworks

Fri-yay Drinks On Us Offer - Two (2) 24 oz. beers / seltzers or soft drinks with game ticket for just $20.

Saturday, July 29th - Game Time: 6:00 PM / Gates Open: 5:00 PM

Post-Game Fireworks

Christmas in July - Baty the Elf Bobblehead (First 1,500 Fans)

20th Anniversary of "ELF" Celebration

Howard Johnson Appearance with Bobblehead Package & Autograph

BasebALL You Can Drink w/ Party Shirt Package

Sunday, July 30th - Game Time: 2:00 PM / Gates Open: 1:00 PM

Brooklyn Apple Workout Headband (First 1,000 Fans)

Sunday Rooftop Brunch

Sunday Funday - Kids Run the Bases Post-Game & Pre-Game Catch on the Field

Ice Cream Sunday - Free Dippin' Dots for Kids (First 500)

Backyard Inflatables

Peppa Pig Character Brunch

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.