Claws' Comeback Attempt Falls Just Short; Dash Win 13-11 on Thursday

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The BlueClaws rallied from 11-4 down but fell just shy on Thursday night, falling to Winston-Salem 13-11.

Winston-Salem (43-40) has now taken the first three games of the series from the BlueClaws (42-44), who fell to 1-5 on their nine-game road trip.

The Dash quickly opened a 3-0 lead in the first inning when Michael Turner hit a three-run home run off BlueClaws starter Gunner Mayer. It was Turner's second home run of the season.

Anthony Quirion got the BlueClaws back in it, smashing his third homer of the year to cut the lead to 3-2 in the second inning.

Things went awry in the bottom of the third when the Dash played six runs to blow the game open. Elko singled in two. Wes Kath then singled in one. Tashi Nakawake's SAC fly brought in the fourth run of the inning. Cabrera Weaver then singled in another and a groundout by Colson Montgomery brought in the sixth run to make it 9-2.

Nine runs, seven of which were earned, were charged to Mayer (1-5) in 2.1 innings.

The teams exchange runs and the BlueClaws trailed 13-6 heading into the eighth. There, the BlueClaws scored five times to cut the lead to two. The inning included a home run by Hao-Yu Lee, his fourth of the year and second of the road trip.

Gabriel Rincones Jr had an RBI triple while Rixon Wingrove and Nick Ward added RBI doubles.

Jersey Shore got two on in the ninth but Eric Adler got a pair of strikeouts to end the game. Adler earned his second save of the year in getting the final four outs.

Nick Ward went 4-5 in the loss while Marcus Lee Sang and Erick Brito each had three hits for Jersey Shore.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Rafael Marcano will start for Jersey Shore.

