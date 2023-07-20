Renegades Fall, 4-3, to Cyclones

July 20, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades comeback effort fell short as they dropped Thursday night's contest 4-3 to the Brooklyn Cyclones at Heritage Financial Park.

After Zach Messinger (1-8) retired the first six batters of the game, the first four men reached in the third inning. Mateo Gil and César Berbesi worked a pair of walks before Rhylan Thomas singled to load the bases. Gil then scored on a wild pitch by Messinger to hand the Cyclones a 1-0 lead. Kevin Parada hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Thomas, before another wild pitch scored Alex Ramirez, who reached base on a hit by pitch. William Lugo capped off the innings scoring with an RBI single to extened the Cyclones advantage to 4-0.

Blade Tidwell (7-3) kept Hudson Valley off the board until the seventh inning, when Grant Richardson hit an opposite field home run to cut the Cyclones lead to 4-1. After Aldenis Sánchez flied out, Quinn Brodey entered the contest in relief. Eduardo Torrealba doubled and Luis Santos walked to begin Brodey's outing. After Santos was caught stealing second on a double steal attempt, Spencer Jones lashed a single to left field to score Henson and cut the deficit to 4-2.

Agustin Ramirez led off the eighth with solo blast to left field to inch the Renegades closer at 4-3. Hudson Valley had the tying run at the plate on two occasions, but were unable to drive in a run in the frame.

Paul Gervase entered out of the bullpen for Brooklyn and retired the first two hitters before Jones clobbered a ball to right that Thomas made a leaping catch at the fence to take away extra bases and end the contest.

Mason Vinyard tossed 2.1 scoreless innings in relief for Hudson Valley, while Bailey Dees followed with a pair of scoreless frames as well in the losing effort. The Renegades and Cyclones continue their six-game series on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 6:45 p.m. Hudson Valley sends LHP Brock Selvidge (First Start) to the mound opposite of RHP Jordany Ventura (0-0, 0.00) for the Cyclones.

Renegades Record: 49-38, 10-11

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.