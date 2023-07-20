Braves and 'Dads Rained Out
July 20, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release
ROME, GA - Tonight's (7/20) contest between the Hickory Crawdads and Rome Braves has been postponed due to inclimate weather.
It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday (7/21). Both games will be 7-inning contests with first pitch coming at 5:00pm.
Fans with tickets to tonight's game may exchange them for any remaining Rome Braves home game.
