Braves and 'Dads Rained Out

July 20, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release







ROME, GA - Tonight's (7/20) contest between the Hickory Crawdads and Rome Braves has been postponed due to inclimate weather.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday (7/21). Both games will be 7-inning contests with first pitch coming at 5:00pm.

Fans with tickets to tonight's game may exchange them for any remaining Rome Braves home game.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.