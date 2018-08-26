Cutters Roll on Kroon's Grand Night

Matt Kroon's grand slam in the bottom of the 7th , helped the Cutters to a 11-0 shutout of the Scrappers.

Matt Kroon finished the night 3 for 3 with the slam, his 2nd home run of the season, driving in four to up his total to nine RBI. Alec Bohm finished 2 for 5 with a triple and three RBI, giving him eight on the year. Ben Aklinski and Lenin Rodriguez also collected multi-hit nights as the Cutters pounded out 11 hits in the win.

Ethan Lindow had his best outing of the season, working six shutout innings, tying a season-high with nine strikeouts as he earned his second win of the season. Austin Ross earned the save, his first, working the final three innings of scoreless relief, striking out four. It was the fifth shutout thrown by the Crosscutters this season.

Kroon's grand slam was the first by a Crosscutters hitter since Gregori Rivero hit a grand slam against Hudson Valley on July 23rd, 2015.

WP: Ethan Lindow (2-2)

LP: Shane McCarthy (1-1) SV: Austin Ross (1)

Crosscutters Record: 29-39 (W1)

Next Game: Monday, August 27, 2018 vs Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Next Home Game/Promotion: Monday, August 26, 2018 vs Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Team Photo Giveaway/ Miltary Monday

