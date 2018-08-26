Banners Take Season Finale

Aberdeen, M.D. - The Star Spangled Banners finished up their season with a 5-3 win over the Staten Island Yankees. Nick Horvath's homer highlighted the offense, Adam Hall continued a hit streak and Aberdeen ended up topping Staten Island in the season finale.

YAHN BRINGS TWO HOME: Willy Yahn got two early RBIs for the IronBirds in the game. He started in the first with an RBI single to score J.C. Escarra who singled himself.

FLAMES SPARKS LEAD: In the top of the second Junior Soto and Jesus Bastidas had back to back singles. Miguel Flames smoked a double to right center to score both of them and make it 2-1 Yankees.

J.C. SEES ONE: With Adam Hall on base in the bottom of the second, J.C. Escarra dropped a single into center and scored him.

Yahn got his second RBI with a bases loaded walk to score Escarra and give the 'Birds a 3-2 lead.

HORVATH HAMMERS ONE: With Staten Island's starter touching 98 MPH with his fastball, Nick Horvath turned on one and blasted a homer over the left field wall. It was his first as a pro and made the score 4-2 'Birds.

OFF THE HALL: Adam Halll bumped an RBI single to center field in the fifth that scored Robbie Thorburn on his second walk.

YANKS CRANK: In the 8th inning, Staten Island got two hits off of Ryan Conroy to score a run on an RBI groundout by Bastidas that made it 5-3. Aberdeen would cruise from there to the finish line and get to one game back of .500.

UP NEXT: The Road. Aberdeen takes on Tri-City in Troy, N.Y. at 5 P.M.

