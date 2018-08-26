CT Tigers Score Season-High 11 Runs to Beat Lowell

NORWICH, Ct. - Danny Reyes debuted in the New York-Penn League with three hits and four runs batted in as the Connecticut Tigers (27-37) scored seven times in the first inning to take the lead for good in an 11-3 victory over the Lowell Spinners (33-34) on Sunday at Dodd Stadium.

Reyes, a 21-year-old outfielder from the University of Miami, joined Connecticut from Gulf Coast League Tigers East on Sunday and batted fifth in the order. In the first inning, Reyes drilled a two-out double to the wall in center field that scored Jeremiah Burks and Gresuan Silverio. Three batters later, Ulrich Bojarski announced his return to Connecticut from the GCL on a two-run single in his first at-bat with the Tigers since July 16. Burks gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead with an RBI single to match Connecticut's highest-scoring inning this season.

Lowell starter Thad Ward (Loss, 0-3) was charged with six runs and exited after he recorded just two outs. Connecticut starter Kacey Murphy logged his best outing in the NYPL with three perfect innings and two strikeouts but did not reach the five-inning minimum to earn the win. In his first appearance with Connecticut, reliever Wes Noble (Win, 1-0) scooped the victory after five innings with three runs and three hits allowed including a two-run homer by Lowell first baseman Trey Ganns that cut Connecticut's lead to 7-3 in the fourth.

The Tigers added four runs of insurance in the seventh inning. Reyes, a 28th-round draft pick by the Detroit Tigers earlier this summer, tallied his second double of the game to score Burks and Silverio again. Eight Tigers scored runs in the game as Connecticut tallied the most runs in a game all season with its first double-digit run output since a 10-3 home win over Lowell on June 16.

Next up, the Tigers host their penultimate home game at Dodd Stadium this season against the Boston Red Sox affiliate Lowell Spinners. On Monday, Connecticut lefty Adam Wolf (1-1, 3.33) is scheduled to throw first pitch at 7:05 p.m. Coverage on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network begins at 6:50 p.m. with Kevin Gehl and Elijah Gonzalez on WICH 1310 AM and online at CTTigers.com.

