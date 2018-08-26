McGowan, Trageton Too Much for Yanks

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Hudson Valley starting pitcher Zack Trageton tossed six innings of two-hit, shutout baseball, and first-baseman Jacson McGowan drove in both runs as the Renegades defeated the Staten Island Yankees 2-0 Sunday evening at Dutchess Stadium.

The game was scoreless into the sixth inning as Trageton and starter Matt Sauer of the Yankees locked into a pitcher's duel. Finally, Hudson Valley broke through as catcher Erik Ostberg started the sixth with a triple in the left-centerfield alley. McGowan stood in next and roped a single to right to bring in Ostberg and give the Renegades a 1-0 lead.

They picked up a much-needed insurance run in the eighth as, again, McGowan came through in the clutch. With one out, centerfielder Tanner Dodson blooped a double down the leftfield line. He went to third on a groundout by Ostberg before McGowan stood in and lined a single to right to up the Renegades' lead to 2-0.

That was enough for Trageton and company as the Hudson Valley right-hander allowed only the two base-runners in his six innings of work with three strikeouts to pick up his first win of the year.. Reliever B.J. Myers got out of a couple of jams in two scoreless innings with five strikeouts, and fellow-reliever Trey Cumbie pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to garner his first save of the season.

Sauer (2-6) was the tough-luck loser for the Yankees as allowed a run on five hits over six frames.

McGowan was the only Renegade to muster more than one hit as he finished 2-4 with two RBI. Hudson Valley had seven hits in the contest. Nobody had more than one base-knock for the Yankees who finished with only three hits for the game.

Hudson Valley continues its three-game series with Staten Island tomorrow night with a 7:05 start. The Renegades will trot right-hander Nick Padilla (3-5, 3.67 ERA) to the mound against fellow-righty Frank German (1-2, 2.01 ERA) for the Yankees. Tickets can be purchased online at hvrenegades.com or by calling the ticket office at 845-838-0094.

