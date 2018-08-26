West Virginia Walks off on Auburn

Granville, WV - In another extra-innings affair at Monongalia County Ballpark, the West Virginia Black Bears walked-off on the Auburn Doubledays 5-4.

Both teams showed out at the plate on Sunday evening, combing for 25 hits in the ballgame to open up the three-game series.

West Virginia got on the board in the bottom of the first inning with a pair of runs. 3B Mike Gretler started things off with an RBI groundout, and LF Daniel Amaral followed him up with a single to put the score at 2-0 in the early going.

Then in the top of the third, Auburn registered a run on a double steal to cut the lead in half. The visitors later tied the game on a groundout in the fourth inning, knotting up things up at two runs apiece.

The Black Bears responded quickly in the bottom of the fourth, as 2B Melvin Jimenez's sac fly gave the home team a one run advantage.

Both teams traded runs in the fifth inning, as the Doubledays scored on an RBI single to bring the score back to a tie. CF Fabricio Macias retook the lead in the bottom half with an RBI single of his own to put the score at 4-3.

P Cody Smith came on in the sixth inning to shutout Auburn, allowing just one hit to preserve the one run lead. P Shea Murray also had a solid bullpen outing, throwing a scoreless seventh while allowing one hit.

After P Nick Mears sat the Doubledays down in order in his West Virginia debut, the visitors tied the game once again in the top of the ninth. A trio of singles brought a run around to score, forcing another extra-innings contest in Granville.

The Black Bears held the tie in the top of the tenth, and took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning. With two runners on, Amaral hit a walk-off single to drive home the winning run in the opening game of the series.

Both teams are back at Monongalia County Ballpark tomorrow night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

