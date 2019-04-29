Cutters Job Fair May 18

The Williamsport Crosscutters, the short-season Class A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies are looking to fill dozens of part-time positions at BB&T Ballpark for the 2019 season.

Interested individuals must apply in-person at the Cutters Job Fair to be held Saturday, May 18 from 10am - 2pm at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, 1700 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age and can apply anytime during the job fair hours. All ages are encouraged to apply. Those attending are asked to bring a copy of their resume, if available.

"BB&T Ballpark is a fun place to work and makes for great summer employment for high school and college students, retirees or anyone looking for a fun second job," said Williamsport Crosscutters Vice-President General Manager Doug Estes.

Available job areas include; stadium ushers, food service workers, ticketing, wait staff, hospitality, game day internships and more. The Crosscutters season consists of 38 home games from June 14 until September 2. Employees work approximately four hours at each Cutters home game and are not required to be available for all games. Applicants should have an outgoing personality and a willingness to work with the public. The event will be held rain or shine.

The 2019 season opens on June 14 when the Crosscutters host the rival State College Spikes at 7:05pm. Information on 2019 MVP Club ticket plans, Bonus Books, groups and corporate partnerships are available by visiting crosscutters.com or by calling (570) 326-3389. Opening Night and single-game tickets go on sale May 13.

