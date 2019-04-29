3rd Annual Josh Hamer Memorial Scholarship Game Set

The Aberdeen IronBirds are proud and honored to host the Josh Hamer Memorial Scholarship Game for the third year since being established in 2017. The game will pay tribute to the late Josh Hamer, a high school student-athlete at The John Carroll School who passed away following a tragic car accident in 2017. In honor of Hamer and his contributions to his high school and the Harford County community, the IronBirds played the first memorial game on April 21, 2017 and displayed Hamer's jersey along the stadium's main concourse throughout the 2017 season. The jersey was moved to the Club Level as a permanent home in 2018.

"The Josh Hamer Memorial Scholarship Game has become an event the IronBirds look forward to hosting every year." said General Manager of the IronBirds Matt Slatus. "We hold our organization to a very high standard when it comes to supporting the Harford County community. Being able to provide our beautiful ballpark in honor of Josh's memory is tremendously prideful and we're excited about May 5th."

John Carroll will take on St. Paul's School in the 2019 Josh Hamer Memorial Baseball Game with the varsity contest set for a 4:00 p.m start and the pre-game ceremony beginning at 3:45 p.m. Fans are also invited to attend the junior varsity game at 1:00 p.m.

Cost of admission to the game is free, however, student and parent volunteers from John Carroll will be stationed at the main stadium entrance collecting a recommended $5 donation to support the Josh Hamer Memorial Scholarship Fund. There will be silent auctions and raffles for some great prizes throughout the day. All proceeds will benefit the Josh Hamer Memorial Scholarship, assisting baseball players in need to attend John Carroll. For more information and to donate to the Josh Hamer Memorial Scholarship Fund, visit www.joshhamerscholarship.org.

