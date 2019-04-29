Spikes Unveil Trio of Blue & White Greats for Bobblehead Class of 2019

April 29, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - State College Spikes News Release





(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - Record-setting quarterback and 2019 NFL Draft pick Trace McSorley joins 2018 world champion wrestler David Taylor and the second overall choice in the 1990 NFL Draft, Blair Thomas, on this summer's roster of State College Spikes bobblehead giveaways. Fans will also be delighted by special appearances from Taylor and Thomas during each of their respective bobblehead nights.

McSorley, who went to the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of this year's draft, will be honored with a bobblehead depicting his trademark post-touchdown home run swing on Sunday, August 25. The first 1,000 fans through the gates for the 6:05 p.m. game on that date will receive the bobblehead, presented by The Nittany Lion Inn & The Penn Stater Conference Center Hotel.

In four years thrilling the Happy Valley faithful, McSorley set school records in several offensive categories, including passing yards, passing touchdowns, 300-yard passing games, rushing yards and touchdowns by a quarterback, total offense yards, and wins as a starting quarterback. He also received All-Big Ten honors in three consecutive seasons and was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award this past fall.

Taylor's "World Champion" bobblehead, also presented by The Nittany Lion Inn & The Penn Stater Conference Center Hotel, will go to the first 1,000 fans for the 7:05 p.m. game on Saturday, August 17. The "Magic Man" will also be on hand to meet and greet fans during the night, and will sign autographs for fans as well.

Already on his way to becoming one of the most decorated wrestlers in the history of the sport, Taylor earned two Danny Hodge Awards, regarded as the Heisman Trophy of collegiate wrestling, and won two NCAA national championships during four dominant years in Happy Valley. Taylor then went on to go 5-0 in capturing the gold at the 2018 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, and his bobblehead will depict his celebration with the American flag after earning the world title.

Thomas, one of the great running backs in Blue & White history, will make an appearance and sign autographs during the 7:05 p.m. game on Friday, July 26, while his bobblehead, presented by First National Bank, goes to the first 1,000 fans of all ages that date.

A member of the 1986 National Champions, Thomas logged 3,301 career rushing yards as a collegian, including 1,341 yards as a senior in 1989 after returning from reconstructive knee surgery. Thomas then earned 1989 Holiday Bowl MVP honors after gashing BYU for a bowl record 186 yards, then added the Senior Bowl MVP award before being selected by the New York Jets as the second overall pick in 1990 and playing seven years in the NFL.

Individual game tickets for all three bobblehead giveaways, as well as all 38 games on the Spikes' 2019 home schedule, will go on sale for the first time at TicketFest, scheduled for Saturday, May 11 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Fans will be able to watch former Spikes shine in the big leagues at the event as the St. Louis Cardinals, the Spikes' major league affiliate, take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 2:15 p.m. Gates for the watch party will open at 1 p.m., with free hot dogs, soda and water available for fans of all ages. Alcoholic beverages will also be available for purchase for fans over 21.

TicketFest will feature more family fun as well, with select inflatable games for the kids, raffle and door prizes, ballpark tours, and a free chance to play catch on the field, weather permitting.

The Spikes' slate of fun, affordable family entertainment and future major league stars begins with Opening Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, presented by PSECU, against the rival Williamsport Crosscutters (Philadelphia Phillies) on Saturday, June 15, and runs through September 1.

Season seat memberships, Flex Books, Value Plans and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2019 season are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

