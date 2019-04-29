Staten Island Yankees Announce Partnership with KDI Office Technology

STATEN ISLAND - The Staten Island Yankees have announced KDI Office Technology as the Official Copier supplier of the Staten Island Yankees. The new multi-year partnership includes various sponsorship elements that will assist KDI Office Technology to continue to expand into the northern New Jersey marketplace.

"We're thrilled about our new partnership with the Staten Island Yankees," said Rick Salcedo, CEO of KDI. "Our company is in growth mode and has made a conscious effort to bring our capabilities to Central and North Jersey. In the past 2 years we've opened a branch in Iselin, NJ and we recently announced the acquisition of a document conversion company, IMR Digital, out of West Hazleton, PA. No other office technology company in Philadelphia enjoys such a controlling share of partnerships in sports marketing. We hope to replicate this success in this market as well."

"Business machines are an integral part of a successful office space," said Will Smith, Staten Island Yankees President/Operating Partner. "When we approached KDI Office Technology this offseason, we knew they would be able to help us get over our case of the Mondays." The Staten Island Yankees front office was able to take their frustrations out on an old copier and a highlight video was created. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=421907901692994

