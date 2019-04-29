WV Black Bears Single Game Tickets on Sale May 1

GRANVILLE, WV - It's time to start planning your summer at the ballpark as the West Virginia Black Bears have announced that all single-game tickets will go on sale, Wednesday, May 1. Opening Day at Monongalia County Ballpark is just 46 days away, Friday, June 14 as the Black Bears host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

The team has also begun a special 2-Day Only 'No Service Fee' Sale on all single-game tickets purchased online at www.westvirginiablackbears.com. Pick your favorite events, get your single-game tickets right now and save big when you take advantage of this special online sale. No promo codes needed!

Highlights of the 2019 season include nine thrilling fireworks displays, five jersey auction nights including the return of the fan-favorite Star Wars Night jersey auction, and two bobblehead giveaways featuring former Black Bears player Kevin Newman (August 8) and former West Virginia University quarterback and hometown hero Jeff Hostetler (July 11).

Bark in the Park returns to the Monongalia County Ballpark for its fifth season on August 1. For the second year, Black Bears players will don the Moonshiners jerseys against the Batavia Muckdogs, as the popular WV Moonshiners promotion returns, July 23-25. The Wow! Factory will once again host the pre-game Paint N' Sip Party on Ladies' Night (July 18), while also holding a pre-game children's event on Sunday, June 23.

Family-friendly themed nights remain a staple of the Black Bears promotional schedule with promotional nights like Paw Patrol Night (August 13), Princess and Pirate Night (June 19) and Fortnite Night (July 31) featuring prominently.

To purchase single game tickets or for more information visit www.westvirginiablackbears.com or email tickets@westvirginiablackbears.com.

