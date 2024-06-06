Cutters Downed in Series Finale
June 6, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Williamsport Crosscutters News Release
Williamsport's bats were silenced, striking out a season-high 14 times, in their 12-0 loss to the Scrappers.
Nick McCollum suffered the loss in his Cutters debut, allowing six runs, five earned, on 13 hits. The right- hander struck out four and did not allow a walk over his five innings of work.
Dalton Robinson worked a scoreless frame of relief in his Cutters mound debut, facing the minimum.
Gray Thomas worked an inning and two-thirds, displaying a 96MPH fastball. The Oklahoma product did not allow a run or a hit, striking out three and walking two.
Connor Shouse collected another hit, finishing the night 1-for-3. The High School product has four hits over his first two games over the season.
Williamsport was held to a season low five hits, all of which were singles. It's the second game this season that all of the Cutters hits were singles.
WP: Andrew Morones (1-0) LP: Nick McCollum (0-1) SV: N/A (0) Crosscutters Record: 2-1 (1st Half) Next Game: Friday, June 7th at Trenton Next Home Game/Promotion: Tuesday, June 11th vs West Virginia Topps Tuesday/ BOGO Ticket Tuesday/ Charitable Tuesday
