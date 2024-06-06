Actress Kate Flannery from the Office Appearing at Journey Bank Ballpark June 12

Actress Kate Flannery will be appearing at Journey Bank Ballpark on Wednesday, June 12 when the Williamsport Crosscutters host the West Virginia Black Bears.

A native of Philadelphia, Flannery played Meredith Palmer on the hit TV show The Office, from 2005-2013, winning two Screen Actors Guild Awards. She has appeared in over 21 films and dozens on TV shows including Curb Your Enthusiasm, New Girl and Young Sheldon.

In 2019, Flannery competed on season 28 of Dancing with the Stars and was eliminated fifth. She joined the show's 2020 live tour that was cut short due to the pandemic. Flannery also competed in season eleven of The Masked Singer as "Starfish".

At the ballpark, Flannery will participate in an on-field interview at 5:50pm and throw a ceremonial first pitch. Once the game begins, she will be signing autographs in a free one-hour meet and greet with fans in the stadium's main concourse. Flannery's appearance is sponsored by UPMC and 93.3 WBZD.

Game time is 6:35pm with gates opening at 5:30pm. Tickets are available online at crosscutters.com, by phone at (570) 326-3389 or in-person at the Journey Bank Ballpark box office.

