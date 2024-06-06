Spikes Win the Rubber Match, Thunder Bats Nonexistent

After getting shut out on Wednesday night, the Thunder offense looked to turn things around Thursday night.

Unfortunately, that was not the case as State College pitching dominated the entire night. State College walked away with a 3-0 victory.

Jaren Warwick got the win tonight for the Spikes out of the bullpen. The Southeastern University product put on a show with his low to mid-90s fastball and his devastating offspeed pitches. Warwick went 2.2 innings, allowed two hits, no runs, and struck out five, without walking a batter. The Thunder bats were dormant, as they were held to just five hits, and went hitless with runners in scoring position. Trenton struggled with runners on base all series long.

Offensively, State College's Samuel Benjamin had a great night at the plate. He totaled three hits in his six at-bats.

State College went 6-14 with runners in scoring position, a completely different story than their opposition. For the Thunder, Ryland Zaborowski and Colton Becker played their first game back with Trenton after their 2023 campaigns, each delivering a hit.

