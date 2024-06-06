Spikes Take Game Two from Thunder, Even Series at One

June 6, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

It was a different result in game two for the Trenton Thunder as they saw the series with State College draw even after a 3-0 loss Wednesday night. The Thunder bats were held to just four hits, but the scoring opportunities were still available for the taking.

State College struck first in their half of the third on a wild pitch that brough home Treyson Hughes. The Spikes were aggressive on the base paths all night, implementing multiple hit and runs that resulted positively. Third basemen Deniel Ortiz came all the way home from first on a base hit into left field from Samuel Benjamin. For Benjamin it was his fourth RBI in the two games played at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

After scoring one run in consecutive innings to make it a 3-0 game, the Spikes arms did the rest of the heavy lifting for the combined shutout effort. Following a strong four innings from Tanner Wiggins where he fanned five Thunder batters, State College's bullpen would go on to strike out nine in the remaining five innings.

Trenton's best scoring chance came in the bottom of the fifth, when catcher Jake Bennett laced a single in to center field with Landon Frei on second. With two outs in the inning, Frei had the green light rounding third but was mowed down trying to swipe home by Tyson Bass.

Your Trenton Thunder aim for their first series win of the season against State College on Thursday June 6th at 7:00.

Getting the start on the mound for the Thunder is Albany product Cregg Scherrer. Come out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Pride Night, presented by Bristol Myers Squibb, and stick around post-game for the first Firework Show of the summer. For Tickets and more information, visit trenthonthunder.com/tickets.

