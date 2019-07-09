Cutters 5K Raises Record Amount

The Williamsport Crosscutters hosted the 9th annual Cutters 5k on Saturday, June 29 at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. This year's event raised $21,408 to support renovations to Hope Enterprises' TeenLink location in Montoursville. This location provides community based learning opportunities to transitional youth and adolescents with intellectual disabilities. Raised funds included a $1,000 grant from the Rotary of Williamsport and a $10,000 grant from the Tree House Fund from the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania.

