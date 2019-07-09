Machado's Homer Completes Spikes' Comeback in 7-5 Win over Muckdogs

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Jonatan Machado smashed a three-run homer with two outs in the eighth inning to cap a five-run frame as the State College Spikes came back to defeat the Batavia Muckdogs, 7-5, on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Machado's home run to the right field bleachers, his first of the season, came on a 1-2 pitch from Jonaiker Villalobos. The Spikes (14-11) center fielder collected a total of three hits during the night and stole two bases.

The door was opened for a State College comeback when, with runners on first and second and one out in the eighth, Martin Figueroa hit a potential double-play ball that Batavia (15-9) shortstop Dalvy Rosario bobbled, loading the bases.

Brylie Ware then knocked in two runs with a single to left field, with a wild pitch moving him to second and Figueroa to third before Machado's homer two batters later.

Ware reached base four times during the game, going 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and two walks.

Jack Ralston (1-0) earned the win in relief for State College. Ralston, the St. Louis Cardinals' 2019 seventh-round draft choice out of UCLA, allowed one walk and struck out four batters over two scoreless innings.

Leonardo Tavares (1) set down all three batters in order in the ninth for the save. Tavares, who struck out two batters in his inning of work, has retired all 12 batters he has faced since joining the Spikes on June 30.

Batavia took the lead in the fourth on Jack Strunc's two-run homer to left field, his first of the year. The Muckdogs then extended the lead to 5-2 in the fifth on Brayan Hernandez's second homer of the season, a two-run shot also to left field.

Nic Ready doubled twice for Batavia to run his season total to a New York-Penn League-leading 15.

Edison Suriel (1-1) was tagged with the loss after being charged with four runs, one of them earned, on two hits and a walk over 1 2/3 innings. Suriel also struck out two batters.

The Spikes will now hit the road for their first series outside the NYPL Pinckney Division this year as they meet the Tri-City ValleyCats (Houston Astros) of the NYPL Stedler Division for a three-game set starting with a 7:00 p.m. matchup on Wednesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy, New York.

State College will send right-hander Scott Politz (1-1) to the mound. Politz is coming off his first career victory, which was achieved on Friday at Mahoning Valley. Tri-City will go with right-hander Hunter Brown (0-0).

Following the road trip, the Spikes return home for a big series at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park against the Staten Island Yankees (New York Yankees). The homestand begins with a Beanie Cap Giveaway presented by McClure Company to the first 500 fans on Autism Awareness Night at Saturday's 7:05 p.m. game.

Sunday, fans can look forward to the return of David "The Bullet" Smith as he brings his record-setting Human Cannonball act back to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, with a post-game blast-off after the 6:05 p.m. game. In addition, FIREWORKS presented by Penn State Health Medical Group will light up the skies after the contest.

Plus, it will be Military Appreciation Night as Lion Country Kia presents the festivities. The Spikes will also wear their special Patriotic Hats for the game, which are up for bids now in a Patriotic Hat Auction benefiting Local Military Personnel, also presented by Lion Country Kia. Bidding will take place on the LiveSource app, which can be downloaded at LiveSourceApp.com.

Monday, the series concludes with the first Super Splash Day of the season. The Spikes and Yankees will meet at noon, and Ike's Kids Zone will turn into the Splash Zone. In addition, it's a Monday Buck Day presented by 95.3 FM 3WZ, with $1 hot dogs, peanut boats and small sodas, and a MillerCoors Monday featuring half-price Miller Lite and Coors Light from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets for all three games, as well as every game on the 2019 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Wednesday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, at 6:55 p.m. with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Bruno Stadium. The Spikes' radio broadcast can also be heard worldwide through the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com, provided by the club's flagship radio home, NEWSRADIO 1390 WRSC, as well as the TuneIn Radio app.

