Tigers Win Third Straight Series

Staten Island, NY - Riley Greene went 2-for-4 for his first multi-hit game in the New York-Penn League, and the Connecticut Tigers (11-13) defeated the Staten Island Yankees (12-11) 5-4 in the final game of the series. Greene is now 3-for-9 through his first two starts for Connecticut.

An early lead was produced once again by the Tigers in the first inning. Kingston Liniak and Greene started with back-to-back singles.

Later in the inning, Kona Quiggle ripped a ball down the right-field line to make it 2-0 scoring Liniak and Greene. Staten Island got a run back in the bottom half of the inning on a solo-home run by Ezeiquel Duran.

After a scoreless second, Ryan Kreidler blasted his first home run of his pro career over the left-field fence to make it 3-1. Kreidler has now produced an RBI in the last four games for Connecticut.

After Jake Holton reached on a single, Quiggle doubled to put the runners in scoring position. Jordan Verdon singled home both base-runners to bring the lead to 5-1. Verdon now leads the team in RBIs with 10 on the season.

Staten Island brought the deficit back to two runs on the second home run of the game from Duran. He finished 2-for-5 with three RBIs for the Yankees. In the same frame, Chavez Fernander worked out of a bases-loaded jam to keep the game at 5-3.

Wes Noble (Win, 1-0) came on in relief of Fernander. Noble pitched three innings giving up one hit and striking out two with no walks.

The game stayed 5-3 until the eighth inning when Matt Pita homered to make it 5-4. Zac Shepherd (Hold, 2) stranded runners in scoring position to end the inning for the Tigers.

Andrew Magno (Save, 1) came on in the ninth inning to get his second save of the season. Magno retired Jorge Saez, the hero last night for Staten Island, with runners at the corners to close out the win.

The Connecticut Tigers are back in action tomorrow opening a series with the Auburn Doubledays for the first time this year. Marco Jimenez will be on the mound tomorrow night for the Tigers. You can catch all the action from Falcon Park on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network on 1310 WICH. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

