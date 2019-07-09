Staten Island Rallies to Walk-Off Connecticut 2-1 in Comeback Win

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The Staten Island Yankees defeated the Connecticut Tigers 2-1 on a walk-off single by Jorge Saez to even up the three-game series.

Connecticut (10-13) took the lead on the first inning on a sacrifice fly and RBI from Ryan Kreidler to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead, but after that the pitching and defense took center stage.

Staten Island (12-10) got a great start from Josh Maciejewski who threw six strong innings and gave up just three hits and the one run. The Yankee bullpen of Bryan Blanton and Tim Hardy made sure the Tigers wouldn't score again.

However, the Tigers got a great start from Xavier Javier who went five innings and gave up four hits. Kyle Thomas would make the run stand up with three strong innings of relief as well.

Both teams made great defensive plays to keep the score at 1-0 for most of the game until the bottom of the ninth.

Raul De Los Reyes came on to try and get the last three outs, but the Yankees had a late rally in them. It started with an infield single from Ezequiel Duran and then Andres Chaparro reached on a dropped fly ball to leftfield to give the Yankees runners on second and third with no one out.

Trenton Thunder Minor League rehabber Jorge Saez was the next batter. On the first pitch, Duran would score on a wild pitch that went to the backstop to tie the game. On the second pitch, Saez laced a single down the leftfield line to score pinch runner Isaiah Pasteur to win the game in epic fashion for the Yankees 2-1.

Staten Island and Connecticut play the rubber game of the series tomorrow at Richmond County Bank Ballpark starting at 2 p.m.

