Spinners Fall 7-6 in Wild 13-Inning Battle vs. 'Birds

July 9, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Lowell Spinners News Release





ABERDEEN, MD - It took a see-saw battle in extra innings with each team scoring once in 10th and 11th innings, and both scoring twice in the 12th but in the end the Lowell Spinners (17-6), proud affiliate of the 2018 World Champion Boston Red Sox, wound up on the wrong side of the scoreboard - falling 7-6 on a walk-off double by Kyle Stowers to the Aberdeen IronBirds (12-12), affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Going into the 10th inning, the score was tied at one run apiece until *Ricardo Cubillan* singled home *Alex Erro*, giving the Spinners a 2-1 lead. The IronBirds gort it right back when Dalton Hoiles scored on a double play ball hit by Clay Fisher

Lowell got it right back when *Xavier Legrant* scored on an RBI single by *Juan Carlos Abreu,* making it 3-2 Spinners. For the second consecutive inning, Lowell lost the lead when Toby Welk singled to center, scoring Zach Watson from third and tying it at three runs aside.

In the top of the 12th, the see-sawing continued with the Spinners scoring two runs in the top half, courtesy of an RBI double by *Marino Campana*, scoring Erro from second. Campana later scored himself on a single by *Kervin Suarez, *giving the Spinners a 5-3 lead*.*

Aberdeen got both runs back when Andrew Fregia scored on a wild pitch, and Juan Montes was driven home on an RBI single by Watson, tying the game at five runs apiece.

In the top of the 13th, the Spinners once again took the lead, this time on a single by Erro - scoring Legrant, who leapt over the tag of IronBird catcher Luke Ringhofer, making it 6-5 in favor of Lowell. The run would not hold this time as Aberdeen loaded the bases up in the bottom half and scored twice on a walk-off double by Kyle Stowers that sailed over the head of Abreu in right field, scoring Watson and Austin Hays, and giving the IronBirds a 7-6 victory.

The rest of the game was far less exciting, however. Aberdeen struck first on an RBI single Lenin Rodriguez singled to right field, scoring Juan Montes from third base. Lowell got the run back in the bottom of the fifth when* Nick Northcut *broke a string of 13 in a row retired by IronBirds starter Leonardo Rodriguez when he homered to left field, his first of the season and third professionally overall.

The game lasted three hours and 45 minutes, falling two minutes short of the longest game in Spinners history.

Way back at the early hour of 11:04 a.m., *Chris Murphy* got the start on the hill for Lowell, making his first professional start. He went just one inning in the eventual loss for the Spinners. Murphy picked up a strikeout in the game but would not pick up a decision. *Yasel Santana *picked up where Murphy left off, going five strong innings allowing one run on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks.

The Spinners are back in action on Wednesday when they take on the MuckDogs in the first of three in Batavia, first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. The Spinners return home on Saturday where they take on the Auburn Doubledays, affiliate of the Washington Nationals on Star Wars Night.

Tony Massarotti of 98.5 the Sports Hub will also be in attendance.

