Customized Locker Plates Available Now

November 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







The Iowa Barnstormers have partnered with DASH to offer fans a great gift for the holidays! You can order a Team Branded Locker Plate with YOUR name and choice of number.

Customizations can be up to 15 characters. Please make sure that all spelling is correct, misspellings are not at the fault of the team. Any submissions not including a number will automatically have the number 24 listed.

Fans can order their Customized Locker Plates now through December 2, 2024. Locker Plates will be available in time for the holidays, an Iowa Barnstormers representative will be in contact with all purchasers with pick-up details mid-December. Shipping is available for an additional cost, all orders requiring shipping will be mailed out mid-December.

Season Tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.

