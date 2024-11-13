Panthers Sign Wide Receiver Rayjuon Pringle

November 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Bay Area Panthers News Release







The Panthers have added a versatile receiving threat with the acquisition of former Villanova wide receiver Rayjuon Pringle.

"Rayjuon is a sudden, explosive receiver that has the ability to separate on every play," said Panthers Head Coach Rob Keefe. "His routes are fast and effective on all three levels, and he is dangerous with the ball in his hands after the catch."

During his career with the Wildcats, Pringle earned all-conference honors three times, including being named CAA First Team as a senior in 2023. In his final season, Pringle led the team with 40 catches for just under 1,000 yards and an eye-popping 24.6 yards per catch with eight touchdowns. He ended his career with 131 receptions for 2,537 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Pringle parlayed his college success into a stint at minicamp with the Pittsburgh Steelers before signing with the Panthers.

"It's a blessing to have the opportunity to play football again, especially with a franchise that has a history of winning. I've heard nothing but good things about the organization, the coaches, and what they stand for," said Pringle. "I'm an all-around receiver and will do whatever you need me to do. I take pride in trying to score every time I touch the ball. I'll make the big catch on third down, and I'm ready to block-whatever it takes to help the team be successful."

