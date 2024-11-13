Blizzard Re-Sign Linebacker Jaylen Johnson

November 13, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Green Bay Blizzard News Release







The Green Bay Blizzard have re-signed LB Jaylen Johnson for the 2025 season.

Jaylen Johnson (6-1, 220) joins the Green Bay Blizzard for his year in the Indoor Football League (IFL). He is a linebacker from Perry, Georgia, who played college football for Kentucky State University, a Division-II school in the NCAA, to begin his collegiate career.

In four seasons with the Thoroughbreds, Johnson appeared in 36 games. He finished second and fourth in total tackles in 2022 and 2023, with 63 total and 37 total, respectively. Through all four years of play, he recorded 134 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, five and a half sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles, and a blocked punt.

After college, Johnson found an opportunity in the IFL. On June 19, 2024, he signed with the Green Bay Blizzard to round out the linebacker position. Johnson gained experience on and off the field, learning from the best defense in the IFL under the 2024 Coach of the Year, Corey Roberson.

As a team that prides itself on defense, Johnson and the Blizzard look to build upon the success of the 2024 season. With an entire offseason and training camp to prepare, Johnson is looking forward to what lies ahead. When asked about the upcoming season, he showed humility and dedication, saying, "All glory to Jesus Christ, let's work!"

