Freight Sign Purdue Boilermakers Safety

FISHERS - The Fishers Freight announced the signing of safety Chris Jefferson for the 2025 season.

Jefferson is from Euclid, Ohio, and attended Benedictine High School where he was awarded All-Conference his senior season. After his high school career, Jefferson continued his football career at the University of Findlay in Ohio.

During his sophomore season at Findlay, Jefferson was an AP DII first-team All-American and Defensive Player of the Year in the G-MAC (Great Midwest Athletic Conference). He was the co-national leader in Division II with nine interceptions and averaged 6 tackles per game. He also tied the Findlay record with nine interceptions on the season.

In his junior year at Findlay, Jefferson led the team with 25 tackles in six games. He returned a fumble 47 yards for a touchdown and broke up a team-high four passes. He also won G-MAC Defensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

After his junior year, Jefferson transferred to Purdue University. In his first season with the Boilermakers, Jefferson recorded 47 tackles, intercepted one pass and broke up four others, and made a season-high 15 tackles, including nine solos in a win over Tennessee in the Music City Bowl.

In his last season as a Boilermaker, before he signed to join the Freight, Jefferson recorded 17 total tackles, including 12 solo stops. He was ranked third on the team in interceptions and had five pass break-ups.

