Curve & Senators Rained out for Second-Straight Night on Friday

April 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - For the second night in a row, the Altoona Curve and Harrisburg Senators were postponed due to rain on Friday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The game will be made up as a doubleheader in Harrisburg during the April 30 - May 5 series, with a date to be announced later.

Tickets for today's game can be exchanged for any other 2024 regular season game, excluding July 4th, 2024, for equal or lesser value based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged in person at the box office or over the phone. Fans with digital tickets may stop in person or call the box office to receive a new digital or printed ticket for the date of their choosing. The box office is open Monday-Thursday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Fridays 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Altoona and Harrisburg will play a doubleheader on Saturday to make up for Thursday night's rainout at PNG Field. RHP Bubba Chandler is slated to start for Altoona in game one with RHP Sean Sullivan on the mound in game two. Harrisburg's starters are yet to be announced. The first pitch in game one is slated for 3:00 p.m. with the Curve unveiling their new Copa de la Diversion identity, Los Peces Dorados. The Paul Skenes Bobblestache (and head) giveaway will be given out to the first 1,000 fans when gates open at 2:00 p.m.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2024

