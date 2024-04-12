Baysox Grab First Road Win of Season in Hartford

April 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

HARTFORD, C.T. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, grabbed their first road win of the season over the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, by a final score of 13-8 from Dunkin' Park on Friday night.

Bowie (3-3) jumped out to an early lead after plating home six runs in the first inning. John Rhodes drew a bases loaded walk to bring home the game's first run, which was the third consecutive walk issued by Hartford starting left-hander Mason Albright (L, 0-1). TT Bowens cleared the bases with a three-run double to right-center to make it 4-0 Bowie just six batters in.

RBI singles by Anthony Servideo and Connor Pavolony capped off a six-run first inning for the Baysox.

After a Hartford run in the second, Bowie extended its lead to 8-1 after RBI hits by Bowens and Collin Burns.

Hartford (3-1) inched closer with four runs across in the fifth after a three-run double by Benny Montgomery and an RBI single by Yanquiel Fernandez to make it 8-5 Baysox.

In the sixth, Bowie grabbed the four runs back on a Samuel Basallo sacrifice fly, a two-run triple by Billy Cook, and an RBI groundout by Rhodes.

In the seventh, Pavolony launched his first homer of the season with a big fly down the left-field line to increase the lead to 13-8. It's Pavolony's second Double-A homer of his career.

Bowens led the team with three hits and four RBI while Cook, Rhodes and Pavolony collected multi-RBI games.

On the mound, starting right-hander Alex Pham went four innings, allowed two runs on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts in a no-decision. At one point, Pham retired seven in a row.

In the bullpen, right-hander Kade Strowd (W, 1-1) picked up the win for Bowie after recording the final out of the fifth inning, right-hander Logan Rinehart punched out three batters in 1.2 scoreless and hitless innings of work and right-hander Keagan Gillies closed out the game with two scoreless innings.

The Baysox continue their six-game road trip in Hartford with a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 1:10 pm. RHP Kyle Brnovich and RHP Trace Bright are scheduled to start for Bowie against RHP Connor Van Scoyoc and LHP Carson Palmquist for Hartford.

