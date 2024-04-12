Friday's Rumble Ponies Game at Erie Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather

April 12, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







ERIE, PA - Friday night's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park has been cancelled due to inclement weather in the forecast. The game will not be made up.

The Rumble Ponies will be back in action against the SeaWolves on Saturday afternoon as part of a doubleheader to make up Thursday's postponement. There will be two seven-inning games played. Game one gets underway at 1:35 p.m. with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show beginning at 1:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

The second game will begin approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of game one.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.