April 12, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

LUGO LAUNCHES LONG BALL IN LOSS The Portland Sea Dogs dropped game two of the series, 5-1 to the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday night. Matthew Lugo launched the first homer of 2024 for Portland while going two-for-four on the day. Phillip Sikes also recorded a multi-hit game going two-for-four at the plate. Lugo ignited the scoring in the third inning with a leadoff solo shot to left center field. With the homer, Portland took the 1-0 lead. Reading countered in the fifth inning bringing four runs home to score. Bryce Ball doubled on a line drive to right field to score William Simoneit before an RBI double from Jose Rodriguez brought Ball home to score. With Reading leading 2-1, a wild pitch along with a throwing error would allow Moore and Rodriguez to score. Reading extended the 4-1 lead. Carson Taylor singled to left field in the bottom of the eighth and with Gabriel Rincones Jr. coming home to score, Reading continued to lead. Portland threatened in the ninth after Sikes hit a two-out single. A walk by Lugo would put two runners on, however Tommy McCollum shut the door with a strikeout and Reading took it 5-1.

FORMER SEA DOG SUCCESS Former Sea Dog, Ceddanne Rafaela, and the Boston Red Sox sealed the deal on an eight-year contract with a team option for 2032 ahead of yesterday's game. The 23 year old represents the youngest player on the Red Sox roster. Rafaela appeared in 131 games with Portland over the 2022-2023 seasons and produced highlight-reel defensive plays at both shortstop and center field. He was twice named the organizations minor league defensive player of the year while also being named the Sox' baserunner of the year last season. After beginning 2023 with Portland, Rafaela made his major league debut on 8/28/23 and went on to make the Opening Day roster in 2024.

SPRING SNOW Portland and Hartford were snowed out for the first two games of the 2024 regular season. This is the fifth time in the Sea Dogs' 31-year history that Opening Day has been postponed due to snow and sixth overall. The previous four postponements due to snow or field conditions due to melting snow came in 2001, 2003, 2007, & 2015. In 2017, the game was rained out.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB. com and Baseball America) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. Mayer appeared in 43 games with Portland in 2023 prior to a shoulder injury that ended his season in early August. Both Anthony and Teel were promoted to Portland for the final 10 games of last season. In their first glimpses of Double-A, Anthony hit .343 with four doubles, one homer, and three stolen bases while Teel recorded a .363 average with six doubles, two home runs, and three stolen bases. All three prospects were invited to Winter Weekend with the Red Sox in 2023 while also earning invitations to the inaugural Spring Breakout Game. Teel was named to the Spring Breakout First Team at the catcher position.

ROSTER REVIEW The Portland Sea Dogs will begin the season with 22 returning players from the 2023 season. Among the Opening Day roster, 9 players rank in the Red Sox top 30 prospect rankings according to MLB.com to enter the 2024 season.

EXTENSION FOR EPPERSON Chad Epperson will return for his third season as the Sea Dogs manager, becoming just one of four managers in franchise history to lead for three or more seasons. The Sea Dogs own a .540 winning percentage and 148-126 record with Epperson at the healm since he began in 2022.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: April 11, 2015 - Due to snow to start the season, the Sea Dogs open up the season with a doubleheader against the Reading Fightin Phils at Hadlock Field...This marked the first twinbill at Hadlock Field on Opening Day. Portland played a doubleheader to open the 2012 season.

PITCHING PREVIEW: LHP Zach Penrod will have the start for the Sea Dogs in game three of the series. Today's start will mark his Double-A debut after being signed as a minor league free agent on 8/6/23. Penrod made his organizational debut with High-A Greenville where he accumulated a 2-1 record along with a 2.18 ERA over four starts and 32.1 IP. Penrod was signed a non-drafted free agent to the Texas Rangers in 2018 but missed 2019-20 due to Tommy John surgery before going on to pitch in the Independent Pioneer League in 2021- 23...

