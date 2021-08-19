Curry Shines with 10 K's in Captains Win

(Dayton, OH) - Xzavion Curry struck out 10 over five shutout innings for the Lake County Captains (50-43) on Thursday night. Curry's dominant performance, coupled with clutch relief pitching down the stretch, helped the Captains secure sole possession of first place with a 5-3 win against the Dayton Dragons (49-44) at Day Air Ballpark.

Curry blew the Dragons away from the start. The Captains' starter struck out the side in the first. He then struck out three more in the second, working around a one-out single. In the third, Curry struck out two more and got a line out to right for another one-two-three inning. Curry pitched two more perfect frames in the fourth and fifth. He picked up his ninth strikeout to begin the fourth and notched strikeout number 10 to start the fifth. Curry retired the last 11 men he faced.

The newest Captain gave Lake County the lead in the fourth. After George Valera reached on a one-out walk for the Captains' first baserunner, José Tena ripped a first-pitch double down the right field line. With two in scoring position and one out, Jhonkensy Noel smoked a single to left that scored both runners to give the Captains a 2-0 lead.

Lake County expanded its lead in the fifth. Joe Donovan walked to begin the frame and later swiped second. Julian Escobedo then pulled a single through the right side that scored Donovan to give the Captains a 3-0 advantage.

With one out in the top of the seventh Donovan led off with a walk. That was followed by a walk to Quentin Holmes and a hit by pitch of Wilfri Peralta loaded the bases for Valera. With two outs Valera slammed a single up the middle that drove in Donovan and Holmes to put the Captains ahead 5-0.

Dayton got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth. Jack Rogers walked to lead off. With one out Jacob Hurtubise got hit by a pitch, then Matt McClain drew another walk to load the bases. With Ivan Johnson at the plate, Jared Janczak unleashed a wild pitch that brought in Rogers for the Dragons first run. Johnson struck out for the second out of the inning. That brought James Free to the plate and he looped a single to left field. That brought in both Hurtubise and McClain to bring the Dragons within two runs, trailing 5-3.

Curry (4-1) earned the win by twirling five shutout innings on the mound. He allowed just one hit and struck out 10.

Lyon Richardson (2-5) took the loss for Dayton. He worked a perfect first three innings but allowed three runs with three hits, with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Jerson Ramirez (9) tossed the final 1.1 for the Captains to earn the save. He allowed one hit and struck out one Dragon.

Hunter Gaddis is scheduled to start game four of the six-game series on Friday night. First pitch at Day Air Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

