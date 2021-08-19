Snappers Throw Three-Hitter In 4-1 Win Over Chiefs

Thirsty Thursday was a success. Not only because of the hundreds of Snappers' fans that came out for ice-cold drinks but also for the action-packed, fun-filled family evening.

The night kicked off with a ceremonial first pitch thrown by none other than The 'Bucks-In-Six Guy.' Dan Roberts, a die-hard Milwaukee Bucks fan, became internet famous during the summer by chugging beer and tearing his shirt down the middle. This action was, of course, the direct cause of the Bucks' eventual NBA Championship win. Roberts joined the Snappers for Opening Night at ABC Supply Stadium with fellow Bucks' player Pat Connaughton, but the urge for another Snappers' game was too good to pass up. All was calm with Roberts until the fourth inning when Roberts got handed a Thirsty Thursday 2-for-1 Busch Light special, and the next thing you know, the shirt ripped off, and the crowd was chanting "Bucks-In-Six."

Thursday night's condiment race also turned some heads. Mighty Mustard took the lead for the first time this season, but in the final 20 feet, Krazy Ketchup overtook Mustard for the win. Season Standings: K - 4 wins, R - 3 wins, M - 0 wins. Will Mustard ever get a win?

On Friday, the Snappers are doing something 'Amazing' by bringing in Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act. If he can lift it, he can balance it. Saturday is Fireworks night, and Sunday is Family Funday! Kids can run the bases, and families can have a catch in the outfield after the game. Tickets can be purchased on SnappersBaseball.com or by calling the Snappers box office- 608.362.2272.

The Beloit Snappers gave up an early run, but the pitching staff locked in to give up just three hits in a 4-1 win over the Peoria Chiefs. Starter M.D. Johnson pitched six innings with just one run. Jackson Rose and Eli Villalobos combined to log the final three innings without allowing a run. The Snappers scored three runs in the third inning, adding one in the seventh to cruise to a 2-1 series lead.

The Snappers are back at ABC Supply Stadium on Friday against the Peoria Chiefs. For more information on tickets or group outings, call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

