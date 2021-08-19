Captains Hold off Dragons Comeback Bid with 5-3 Decision on Thursday

Dayton, Ohio - Lake County starting pitcher Xzavion Curry struck out 10 batters over five scoreless innings and retired 15 of the 16 batters he faced as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 5-3 on Thursday night. A crowd of 6,256 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark.

Lake County built a 5-0 lead over the first seven innings before the Dragons rallied with three runs in the eighth and advanced the tying run to the plate in each of the last two innings. But Captains reliever Jerson Ramirez earned his second save of the series by inducing a game-ending double play to close out the Lake County win.

With runners at second and third and two outs in the bottom of the eighth, Dayton's James Free delivered a hit to left field to drive in Jacob Hurtubise and Matt McLain to make it 5-3. Victor Ruiz flied out to center field to end the eighth.

In the ninth inning, Alex McGarry singled to right with one out to bring the tying run to the plate again, but Jack Rogers, who had blasted two late-inning home runs within the last week, grounded back to the pitcher for a double play to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Lyon Richardson (2-5) was charged with the loss. He retired the first batters he faced before allowing two runs in the fourth inning. Richardson worked five frames, allowing three runs on three hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

The Dragons finished with just five hits. No player had more than one. Mat Nelson's double in the seventh inning was Dayton's only extra base hit.

The Race: The Dragons fell to one game behind first place Lake County in the East Division standings. Cedar Rapids began the day with a two game lead on the Dragons in the race for the final playoff slot. Their game was still in progress when this story was posted.

Up Next: The Dragons (49-44) battle Lake County (50-43) in the fourth game of the series on Friday at Day Air Ballpark at 7:05 p.m. Eduardo Salazar (3-5, 3.76) will start for Dayton against Lake County's Hunter Gaddis (3-7, 5.44).

On the Air: Dragons games Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

For Dragons 2021 ticket information, call (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com.

